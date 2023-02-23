LAFARGEVILLE — Two people and a dog were able to escape relatively unscathed Wednesday night after their SUV and attached Micro Minnie camper went through the ice on a sewage lagoon in LaFargeville. Officials aren’t sure how it actually transpired.
“They had to drive by two dead-end signs, one at the end of the road and one down by the town barn, and they had to pretty much drive through two, almost gates,” LaFargeville Fire Chief Wade Ingalls said. “Nobody seems to know what happened.”
The fire chief said the driver must have driven down a road that leads to the town of Orleans’ sewer treatment plant off Sunrise Avenue.
The people involved in the mishap appear to have been from Canada. It’s unclear where they were going.
The people in the vehicle got out through the rear window of the passenger side, with assistance from the fire department and the Orleans Highway Department.
“They were working that night plowing the roads, keeping the roads sanded, and they happen to look over and see the marker lights over there and they said, ‘What the heck is that? There’s somebody up by the lagoon,’” Chief Ingalls said. “They get up there and they see them falling through, so they started helping trying to get them out.”
The fire chief said Wednesday night that no injuries were reported, but hypothermia was possible as the occupants were in the water for about 30 minutes.
