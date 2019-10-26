HOUNSFIELD — Twice in recent weeks, firefighters have been called to an abandoned motel at the intersection of Route 3 and Adams Road, which is a main entrance to the village of Sackets Harbor.
In each instance a fire has been reported, and while minor and quickly extinguished, they have prompted authorities to kick off an investigation into whether the fires were purposely set.
The fires also have drawn attention to why the property has been vacant for so long, and it’s even raised questions over who actually owns the building.
Tax bills, like grass around the building, continue to grow.
A vacant motel and corner store where the fire department has responded to twice in the last month has accumulated more than $70,000 in unpaid taxes, highlighting the fallout of a former business owner who went to prison for stealing millions.
The Sackets Harbor Fire Department has responded twice to a former store at the corner of Adams Road and Route 3, where two buildings and a motel with eight rooms sit vacant. The latest fire was around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday when flames lit the exterior of the building on fire. Less than a month ago, on Oct. 2, the Sackets fire department responded to another fire inside a room at the same abandoned motel and store.
Both fires were contained rather quickly, though emergency responders took caution in working the suspected former meth lab.
The Jefferson County Fire Cause and Origin Team is investigating the incidents. Its director, Joseph Plummer, said the fires are being labeled as suspicious, calling it an ongoing investigation.
When he was asked whether both incidents being on Wednesdays was a coincidence, Mr. Plummer said “I’m not going to get into that. It’s a criminal investigation.”
Neighbors of the motel said it has sat vacant for at least 15 years. The “Harbor Motel” sign out front is broken and covered by tree limbs and shrubbery. Most doors on the property are either broken or opened. The strip of grass in front of the motel appears kept, though overgrown weeds line the sidewalk in front of the rooms. Shattered glass covers the entrance to Room 6. There are charred, wooden boards on the ground outside the door to Room 7, where the first fire this month ignited. In Room 8, there are cardboard boxes and cabinets and printers and furniture hoarding the living room.
The lot went up for auction in June. No one bid on it.
It appears the current owner is Christopher M. Swartz, the former Jreck Sub principal who in July 2017 was sentenced to 12½ years in prison for federal wire fraud and tax evasion.
Mr. Swartz, after forming the Sackets Harbor Trading Post Inc., purchased the motel and store from James and Sue Ives for $200,000 in December 2013, according to the property deed. At the time, he said he was going to turn the store into a Jrecks and the motel into a multi-tenant space and outdoor farmers market. The plan never came to fruition.
Now, according to the Jefferson County Real Tax Services, taxes haven’t been paid on the Hounsfield abandoned motel since 2014.
Bills for the property, which currently sits at nearly $73,000 in unpaid back taxes, are still being addressed to Tricia Swartz, Mr. Swartz’s former wife. However, she said she has never had anything to do with the purchase of the abandoned motel.
“I do not own that building,” she said. “I have absolutely nothing to do with it.”
Eric Swartz, Mr. Swartz’s brother, also said Ms. Swartz never owned the Hounsfield motel, adding that bills are still being mailed to her former address on Paddock Street in Watertown.
The status of the somewhat-zombie property is at a standstill. Its owner sits in prison, the next auction likely won’t be for another two years, and Jefferson County is hard-pressed to acquire lots exhibiting environmental concerns.
“I hate to see buildings sit empty anywhere,” said Hounsfield Supervisor Tim Scee. “I would like to find someone who would make use of it, if the building is suitable.”
Jim Avery, who often stays across the street at a lodging facility, said a new roof was recently installed on the motel.
“Right now it’s fixable,” Mr. Avery said. “They’re not doing anything with it. Animals are getting in there, besides arsonists or whoever the hell. Last year they had a meth lab in there. If they’re not going to do anything with it, board it up.”
Joan Roach has worked at the Nu Pier Restaurant across the street for 25 years. She remembers simply calling it the Cornerstore. She remembers when the motel’s water system failed and turned it a black color. She said it has since been fixed.
“That’s what I’m saying,” said Roach, discussing how the motel is situated in one of the entrances to Sackets Harbor. “I’m surprised nobody picked it up when the water became good.”
Eric Gould, who moved into the nearby house connected to The Farmhouse Kitchen last year, has driven past the abandoned motel for the last 30 years on his way to work in Oswego County.
“Back in its day, it was nice,” Mr. Gould said. “At one time the store was open. I don’t know if the motel portion ever actually was an operating motel.”
Mr. Gould doesn’t know what could replace the motel or store, and he wouldn’t invest in it, he said.
“Compared to the rest of the businesses here on the corner,” he said, “it’s kind of an eyesore.”
Larry Johnston, the head chef at the Nu Pier restaurant, suspects there are illegal tenants at the motel.
“It’s starting to sound like it’s open territory for people,” Mr. Johnston said. “They don’t have the manpower to keep watching it, and they shouldn’t have to. So, at least, it’s either got to be boarded-up or brought down.”
Or, Mr. Johnston said, it could benefit Hounsfield and Sackets Harbor.
“They could turn that into anything, something productive,” he said. “Maybe that would even give back to the community in that sense. If the community bid on it, they could put maybe a five- or six-barn storage facility and use the proceeds for the community.”
Mr. Johnston said he doesn’t notice a dip in business from the deteriorating lot. In fact, maybe he could make it a second restaurant.
“If there was anything, clean it out and put another restaurant right over there and call it ‘2,’” Mr. Johnston said, laughing. “Why not? Cause we need twice the heartache.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.