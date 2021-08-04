RODMAN — Fire officials on Wednesday evening released the name of the person who was found dead after a house fire early Monday morning.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Mark D. Sweet, 66, of Rodman.
According to the sheriff’s office, at 1:49 a.m. Monday, Rodman Fire Department crews were dispatched to the house at 26041 County Route 69 for a reported structure fire. State police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were also en route.
When first responders arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames and were unable to locate the homeowner.
Rodman fire crews, with assistance from the Adams Center Fire Department, got the fire under control and began searching in the debris. A body was found in the rubble.
The Jefferson County Office of Fire & Emergency Management, with assistance from state fire investigators, are still investigating the cause of the fire. No determination has been made yet.
