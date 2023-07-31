CHAUMONT — Fire crews have officially halted water operations at the site of the solar farm fire at 11 a.m. Sunday. Officials say water operations were stopped as the battery storage blaze was contained and they continue to check the area to ensure the air quality remains normal.

Chaumont Fire Chief William Lipczynski said they will remain on scene as a fire watch, and they are continuing to watch the area.

Neil S. Rivenburgh, left,deputy director at the Jefferson County Office of Fire & Emergency Management, and Chaumont Fire Chief William Lipczynski, discuss the implications of last week's fire at the solar farm in Chaumont. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Town of Lyme Supervisor Terry Countryman discusses the implications of last week’s fire at the Chaumont solar farm on Route 179 during a news conference Monday in front of the scene of the fire. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Emergeny response vehicles parked in front of the Chaumont solar farm where four trailers containing lithium batteries caught fire last week. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
