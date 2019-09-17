CARTHAGE — Trustee Michael F. Astafan reported to the village Board of Trustees Monday that for yet to be determined reasons the joint sewer treatment plant suffered a “catastrophic failure” Friday night.
Mr. Astafan, who is the chairman of the Carthage/West Carthage Water Pollution Control Facilities Management Board said that on Saturday morning the subbasement at the plant was “underwater and the water was approaching the first floor.”
“We don’t know what happened,” said Mr. Astafan. “The monitors showed no outage — nothing registered.”
He noted there were electrical outages in the area Friday night but did not know if that was related to the incident.
Gleason Septic and Drain Services of Black River was called in and three truckloads were pumped out of the basement to prevent spillage, according to Mr. Astafan.
He said two of the four newly installed pumps were removed by the manufacturer to be repaired.
According to Carrie M. Tuttle, director of engineering for the Development Authority of the North Country, which oversees the plant’s operations, the cause of the failure is still being investigated.
“We are still assessing the condition of the equipment that was in the flooded area of the plant which included four influent pumps, two sump pumps and their associated control equipment,” said Ms. Tuttle in an email Tuesday.
She explained the subbasement was flooded with “untreated wastewater from the wetwell” but there were no violations to the plant’s State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System — SPDES— permit as a result of the incident.
“The plant is continuing to operate within permit limits but is operating in bypass mode using portable diesel pumps to bypass the influent pumps that are being assessed for damage,” said Ms. Tuttle.
Village president G. Wayne McIlroy asked at Monday’s meeting if there was any damage.
Village Department of Public Works superintendent Edgar S. Countryman said there was “back up on West End (Avenue)” but that there had been no calls from consumers.
During the meeting, Mr. Astafan commended the plant’s operations manager Robert Stevenson and Ms. Tuttle for their fast and efficient reaction to the situation.
The plant, which is jointly owned and operated by the villages of Carthage and West Carthage, is undergoing a $11.8 million renovation which is essentially rebuilding the facility which was constructed in the 1960s. As of last month, a number of components of the project have received Certificates of Substantial Completion.
