BROWNVILLE — A retaining wall supporting the village sewage treatment plant collapsed into the Black River recently, pitting local officials against the Black River’s water levels as they try to repair the damage.
Sometime over the Christmas weekend, 75 to 80 feet of the concrete wall that supports the land the Brownville sewage treatment plant sits on collapsed entirely, exposing the dirt behind it.
On Monday, Brownville mayor Patrick C. Connor said officials from Jefferson County, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the village and town, as well as contractors from Clayton’s Bach & Company, were at the site of the collapse assessing damage.
“We’re looking at what it’s going to take to repair,” he said. “Funding, and what we have to do to at least shore this up so the high water that will eventually happen in the spring doesn’t wash out the rest of the wall.”
Mayor Connor said it’s currently unclear what caused the collapse, but it appears that the wall was simply too old to hold together anymore.
The site of the Brownville sewage treatment plant once housed the Harmon Paper company in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The sewage plant was put up in the late 1960s, and Mayor Connor said builders then didn’t completely replace the old retaining wall, rather they simply added a new layer of concrete to the existing structure.
“Everything gets old, with wind, rain, all that, things like this take a beating.” he said.
Mayor Conner said village officials are still mapping out what repairs will be necessary, and when they can make those repairs. The Black River’s currently low water levels are helpful, he said, allowing them some time to plan for the repairs.
He said they have until early spring to find at least a temporary solution to the problem, when the Black River’s water levels will rise again.
“With the spring river rising, that’ll wash out the retaining wall on the front there,” he said. “Our outflow comes out right about there.”
If the village’s sewage outflow were to be blocked, Mayor Connor said that could spell trouble.
He said there are plenty of people working to solve the issue, and other local governments including the villages of Sackets Harbor and Dexter have offered to assist as well.
“It’s just small communities helping each other,” the mayor said.
