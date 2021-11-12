WATERTOWN — Councilman-elect Cliff G. Olney III will know Monday morning whether he won a seat on the City Council.
That’s when 219 absentee ballots will be counted at the Jefferson County Board of Elections office. Election officials will start counting them at 9 a.m.
Unofficial results indicate Mr. Olney is 73 votes ahead of candidate Michelle L. Capone after votes were counted in the nonpartisan race in the Nov. 2 election.
“I’ve been tentative,” Mr. Olney said. “My emotions have fluctuated from apprehension with different emotions. I feel better.”
Ms. Capone would need to get about 70% of the absentees to win the remaining four-year seat. She came in third with 1,208 votes, while Mr. Olney came in second with 1,281 votes, in unofficial results. Incumbent Lisa A. Ruggiero won reelection to the other four-year seat, accumulating the most votes with 1,786.
“I’m letting the process play out,” Ms. Capone said, declining to comment further.
In a separate race, Patrick J. Hickey won election for a two-year seat, defeating Amy Horton, 1,535 to 960, in unofficial results.
Mr. Olney is listed as a registered Democrat, while Ms. Capone is a registered Republican. According to the Board of Elections, 100 Democrats turned in absentee ballots, compared to 88 Republicans, 24 with no party affiliation and seven others.
Mr. Olney and Mr. Hickey plan to go together to the Board of Elections office to watch the absentee vote count. Ms. Capone said she doesn’t plan to attend.
With the potential election of both Mr. Olney and Mr. Hickey, the makeup of council would change. They are expected to be joined by Councilwoman Ruggiero, becoming a majority and a voting block on many issues.
“I’m not going in there going gang busters as people expect,” he said, adding that he’s waiting to see how Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo-Pierce react to the new council makeup.
Since Election Day, he’s had a pleasant conversation with Councilwoman Compo-Pierce but hasn’t talked to the mayor, he said.
“I’m going to give it some time to see how it goes,” he said.
Councilwoman Ruggiero is interested in Monday’s outcome so she plans to attend. She also hasn’t talked to the mayor since the election.
She surmised that the mayor doesn’t want to reach out to her until he knows the results from Monday’s final vote count.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said that orientation for the two new council members won’t be scheduled until it becomes official whether Mr. Olney wins the council seat.
The two new council members will start meeting with department heads and officials next Friday to find out more about city government and what’s going on.
This year, voter turnout was comparable to city elections during the last four elections.
With a total of 3,115 people voting, 1,097 or 35.2% were Democrats; 1,404 or 45.1% were Republicans; 420 or 13.5% were blank or had no party affiliation; with 194 or 6.2% others.
