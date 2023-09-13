Watertown City Councilman Clifford G. Olney III. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Based on their contentious relationship, City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III doesn’t think that the interim city attorney should be involved in an ethics complaint against him.

Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith formally filed the ethics complaint with the city manager’s office on Monday night against Olney for violating the confidentiality of city council executive sessions.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.