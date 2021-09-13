WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Cliff Olney will hold a meet the candidates event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Full Circle Bar and Grill, 616 LeRay St.
He’s invited the other council candidates to join him during the event.
Mr. Olney is vying against five candidates for two seats with 4-year-terms. Two other City Council candidates are running in a separate race for a 2-year seat.
