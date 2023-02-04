Skip to main content
On an icy day, hardy snow sculptors at work in Thompson Park

Jerry Merrill of Rodman adjusts a ladder as he sculpts snow into a Klaus Ebeling designed ‘Two People Dancing’ sculpture in Thompson Park on Saturday. Merrill said he is not in the competition, but is creating the sculpture in honor of Ebeling, who died in October. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Blocks of snow arranged around the 10th Mountain Division memorial in Thompson Park are being carefully sculpted by frozen artists.

The snow blocks, which turned into near solid ice overnight Friday as temperatures dipped close to 30 below zero, are arranged for the Snowtown USA sculpting competition, which runs through Sunday. Judging begins at noon, and as of Saturday afternoon, there was a lot of work to be done.

Jerry Merrill of Rodman sculpts a block of snow into ‘Two People Dancing,’ a design of the late Klaus Ebeling in Thompson Park Saturday. The Snowtown USA Snow sculpture judging begins at noon Sunday. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times

Jerry Merrill of Rodman, and a helper, work on sculpting ‘Two People Dancing,’ a design of the late Klaus Ebeling, in Thompson Park on Saturday. The Snowtown USA snow sculpting competition is underway. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times

Kristy Askins Hoover of Watertown works on a sculpture for the Snowtown USA snow sculpture competition in Thompson Park on Saturday. Her sculpture is off a raft in the Hole Brothers Wave in Black River. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times

The snow sculpting competition for Snowtown USA is underway in Thompson Park. Here, Kristy Askins Hoover of Watertown sculpts a raft from a block of snow. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times

Kristy Askins Hoover sculpts snow into a raft during the Snowtown USA snow sculpting competition in Thompson Park on Saturday. Judging begins at noon Sunday. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times
