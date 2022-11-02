ALEXANDRIA BAY — A motorcyclist was airlifted after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Alexandria Bay Wednesday afternoon.
The extent of the injuries was unclear at press time.
Plessis Fire Department, Alexandria Bay Fire Department, Alexandria Bay Ambulance, Thousand Islands Rescue and state police responded to the scene.
A portion of Route 26 was shut down while officials worked to clear the scene.
The cause was not immediately available.
