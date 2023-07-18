COPENHAGEN — State police in Watertown are investigating a one-vehicle tractor-trailer rollover crash in the town of Rutland on Tuesday.
Trooper Jack Keller, state police public information officer, said that the operator of the vehicle had to be extricated from the truck and flown by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to troopers.
