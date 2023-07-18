RUTLAND — State police in Watertown are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover crash in the town of Rutland on Tuesday.
Trooper Jack L. Keller, public information officer for Troop D, said that the operator of the vehicle had to be extricated and flown by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Keller.
Shawn Russell, senior firefighter with Rutland Fire Department said that the department had to wait for National Grid to cut the power lines that were entangled with the patient trapped in the vehicle.
“We couldn’t touch the truck until National Grid got there to cut the power,” he said.
Russell said the person was entrapped for about 45 minutes while fire departments waited for National Grid.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
About 15 people lost power, Russell said.
On the scene were state police, state Department of Environmental Conservation, fire departments from Rutland, Rodman and the town of Watertown, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, National Grid and Groff’s Towing.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
