ALEXANDRIA BAY — A driver was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of unspecified injuries after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Routes 12 and 26 in Alexandria Bay Thursday morning, state troopers said in a news release.
Troopers say that around 9 a.m. a 2021 Toyota Highlander being driven by Ernest A. Betancourt, 63, of Ogdensburg, was traveling west on Route 12 when he struck the rear of a 2018 Ford F450 that was stopped at the intersection.
Mr. Betancourt’s vehicle then continued and overturned before coming to a rest at the intersection of Route 12 and James Street, police said.
Police said Mr. Betancourt was entrapped and had to be extricated.
The driver of the F450 was identified by police as William C. Denner Jr., 27, of Redwood. Police say he was not injured.
State police were assisted by the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, Alexandria Bay Ambulance, Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Squad, Clayton Fire Department and the Alexandria Bay Department of Public Works.
