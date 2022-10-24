Bicyclist collides with dump truck

One person was airlifted to Syracuse after a bicycle collided with a stationary dump truck Monday on Route 12E. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

BROWNVILLE — One person was airlifted to Syracuse after a bicycle collided with a stationary dump truck Monday on Route 12E, according to Drew T. Heise, deputy fire chief for the Brownville Town Fire District. The severity of the injuries was not immediately available.

Chief Heise said the bicyclist was traveling east toward Chaumont on Route 12E. The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, he added.

