BROWNVILLE — One person was airlifted to Syracuse after a bicycle collided with a stationary dump truck Monday on Route 12E, according to Drew T. Heise, deputy fire chief for the Brownville Town Fire District. The severity of the injuries was not immediately available.
Chief Heise said the bicyclist was traveling east toward Chaumont on Route 12E. The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, he added.
“It was clear that he had some sort of medical issue going on,” he said.
Chief Heise said the bicyclist was inside Black River Vending doing work there.
“They all heard the noise, came running out, saw what had happened,” he said.
The fire chief said the bicyclist knew some of the things that had happened in the crash, but not everything.
“So it was clear to Guilfoyle that the best place to go would be a trauma center down at SUNY Upstate,” he said.
The Brownville Fire Department responded with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Guilfoyle Ambulance Service.
Route 12E was shut down for about an hour and a half.
