WATERTOWN — One person has died after a motorcycle and vehicle collided on Route 126 at County Route 49 in the town of Watertown on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 126 when it allegedly struck another eastbound vehicle that was making a left hand turn onto County Route 49.

