WATERTOWN — One person has died after a motorcycle and vehicle collided on Route 126 at County Route 49 in the town of Watertown on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office says that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 126 when it allegedly struck another eastbound vehicle that was making a left hand turn onto County Route 49.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Wayne T. Ernst, 55, from Greig, and they say Mr. Ernst was critically injured when he was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a guardrail.
Mr. Ernst was transported to Samaritan Medical Center before being airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where he died from the injuries shortly after 3:30, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The occupants of the other vehicle were not identified and were uninjured, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was on scene along with New York State Police, Fort Drum Police Department, Town of Watertown Ambulance, Town of Watertown Fire Department, Rutland Fire Department, and the Department of Transportation.
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is continuing and updates will be released as they become available.
