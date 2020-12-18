CARTHAGE — Fire personnel discovered a body in a garage that caught fire Thursday afternoon along Riverside Drive.
At about 4:37 p.m., fire and EMS crews were dispatched to 88 Riverside Drive, where a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames. The body inside the garage was discovered after the flames were brought under control. Two dogs were found at the scene and secured before being released to the town of Wilna dog warden.
The Jefferson County sheriff’s office was anticipating confirmation of the victim’s identity through a postmortem examination scheduled for later Thursday.
The cause of the fire had not yet been determined, and state investigators were called to the scene. National Grid was working to restore power to surrounding homes.
Other agencies assisting the sheriff’s office include Deferiet fire, Natural Bridge fire, Great Bend fire, Carthage fire, West Carthage fire, North Pole fire, Fort Drum fire, Carthage ambulance, Natural Bridge ambulance, West Carthage ambulance, West Carthage police, Cleveland Services Medical Transport and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
