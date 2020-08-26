WATERTOWN — One person ended up in the hospital Tuesday night after more than two people invaded a home on Cooper Street.
City police are reporting that the intruders were masked and one was reportedly armed with a gun when they invaded 508 Cooper St. shortly after 10 p.m.
There were multiple occupants inside the home at the time, and one was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with a cut on the head. The person was later released.
The intruders fled on foot. There were no arrests as of Wednesday afternoon, although police are aware of at least one person of interest.
The case is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.