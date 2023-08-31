FELTS MILLS — One person was left with “severe” injuries after it appeared they were struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning on Cemetery Road, Felts Mills Fire Chief Guy Manor said.
State police said they responded to the area of 23685 Cemetery Road in the town of Rutland at about 3:30 a.m. for a person found injured in the roadway, possibly from a hit-and-run.
Manor said when crews arrived on scene they found the person on the asphalt on the side of the road.
State police have identified the man as 29-year-old Lucius P. Percy, Adams, and they say he was transported by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he is listed in critical condition.
Manor said they don’t believe the person was in the road for an extended period of time.
Felts Mills Fire Department along with Black River Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance and state police responded to the scene.
State police said the investigation is ongoing.
