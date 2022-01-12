WATERTOWN — A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after police responded to Arsenal Street for reports of a man with a gun.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue said city police responded to Burger King after reports came in at about 1:30 p.m. of a man waving a gun in the area.
Officers located the man, took him into custody and found that it appeared that it wasn’t a real gun.
City police are working on figuring out the man’s intent, the lieutenant said.
