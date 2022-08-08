Fire officials direct traffic after one person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a vehicle and buggy collided on Route 37 in Evans Mills. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

EVANS MILLS — One person was injured after a vehicle collided with a buggy on Route 37 in Evans Mills around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

John Russell, assistant chief with the Evans Mills Fire Department, said when he arrived on scene he saw one person sitting on the ground already with emergency medical personnel.

