EVANS MILLS — One person was injured after a vehicle collided with a buggy on Route 37 in Evans Mills around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
John Russell, assistant chief with the Evans Mills Fire Department, said when he arrived on scene he saw one person sitting on the ground already with emergency medical personnel.
That person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center. Chief Russell said he didn’t believe the injuries were life-threatening.
He said the horse that was involved in the crash seemed to be OK and was standing by a tree when he left the scene.
The horse was lying in the grass for some time but got back up after receiving help from other members of the Amish community.
Route 37 was reduced to one lane of traffic while officials worked to clear the scene. It has reopened.
Evans Mills Fire Department responded with Evans Mills Ambulance, Pamelia Fire Department and New York State Police.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
