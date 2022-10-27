CARTHAGE — One person was injured following a motorcycle crash on the corner of Jackson II Road and Route 3 in Carthage around 6 p.m. on Thursday night, Great Bend Fire Chief Mark Pomerville said. The extent of the injuries was unclear.
Chief Pomerville said the motorcycle operator was taken to Carthage Area Hospital.
A helicopter was called, but then canceled. Chief Pomerville said that initially it was thought the helicopter would take 35 minutes to touch down, but the helicopter hit heavy headwind and after some time the crew said they were still 26 minutes away. The fire chief said Carthage Rescue Squad then decided to take the patient to Carthage Area Hospital.
Great Bend Fire Department responded with Defereit First Responders, Carthage Rescue Squad and New York State Police.
The road was briefly shut down to one lane of traffic at the corner of Jackson II Road and Route 3.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
