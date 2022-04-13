THERESA — One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after a one vehicle rollover crash in Theresa Wednesday afternoon.
Route 37 was down to one lane of traffic while officials worked to clear the area. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Theresa Fire Department, Indian River Ambulance, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to the scene.
The cause was not immediately known.
