WATERTOWN — One person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a building and then caught fire on West Main Street Wednesday, Battalion Fire Chief Chris Hayman said.

Chief Hayman said when city fire officials arrived on scene, they found the car on fire at the corner of the building. The occupant was already out of the vehicle when the fire department arrived.

