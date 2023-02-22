WATERTOWN — One person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a building and then caught fire on West Main Street Wednesday, Battalion Fire Chief Chris Hayman said.
Chief Hayman said when city fire officials arrived on scene, they found the car on fire at the corner of the building. The occupant was already out of the vehicle when the fire department arrived.
The fire did not spread to the building, and there is no damage to the building, the fire chief said.
The vehicle, a red Ford car, appeared to be totaled and was towed.
No other vehicles were involved.
Micky Monica had just returned to his West Main Street home from a walk when he said he heard a bang. He then went outside and was going to try and assist but was stopped by someone yelling to him to call 911.
“I just didn’t want to see the car go ‘boom,’” he said.
The crash is under investigation.
