One person was injured in a crash in front of The Mustard Seed Natural Market and Cafe, 969 Arsenal St., Watertown, on Thursday afternoon. A fire official on scene said the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Eastbound traffic on Arsenal Street was down to one lane of traffic on Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash involving a silver Jeep Cherokee and a dark colored Ford Explorer.

The crash happened near the entrance to The Mustard Seed Natural Market and Cafe, 969 Arsenal St.

