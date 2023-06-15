WATERTOWN — Eastbound traffic on Arsenal Street was down to one lane of traffic on Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash involving a silver Jeep Cherokee and a dark colored Ford Explorer.
The crash happened near the entrance to The Mustard Seed Natural Market and Cafe, 969 Arsenal St.
A fire official on the scene said that one person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The Jeep sustained heavy front-end damage and a front tire snapped on the truck.
A Watertown police officer on scene said that one of the vehicles failed to yield to the right of way.
City of Watertown Fire Department responded along with Watertown police and Guilfoyle Ambulance.
The right lane was reopened on Arsenal Street around 2 p.m.
