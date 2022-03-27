WATERTOWN — One person was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Arsenal Street on Sunday afternoon, a city police official said on the scene. It appeared as though a dark color SUV collided with the back of a white pickup truck.
A police official on the scene said that both vehicles involved in the crash were going to be towed away from the scene.
Traffic on Arsenal Street was reduced to one lane in both directions, starting on the viaduct down to Breen Avenue while officials worked to clear the scene.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
