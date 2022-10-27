Motorcyclist hurt in Carthage crash

TNS

CARTHAGE — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on the corner of Jackson II Road and Route 3 in Carthage around 6 p.m. Thursday, Great Bend Fire Chief Mark Pomerville said. The extent of the injuries was unclear.

Chief Pomerville said the motorcycle operator was taken to Carthage Area Hospital.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.