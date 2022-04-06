WATERTOWN — One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Washington Street at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
At least two vehicles were towed from the scene.
The northbound lane of traffic on Washington Street at the intersection near Green Street was shut down while officials worked to clear the area. The portion of the street was reopened by 5 p.m.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.