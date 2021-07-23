CARTHAGE — More than 10 businesses in Jefferson County were checked in an underage drinking initiative by state police Thursday.
The only business to be found not in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to underage people was Johnson Market at 16 Bridge St. #2 in Carthage.
As a result, Atticus L. Kioko, 19, of Carthage, was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21 years old.
The other businesses that were checked, and were all found to be compliant, include Carthage Market, 120 Riverside Drive, Carthage; Kinney Drugs, 401 State St., Carthage; Dollar General, 700 W. End Ave., Carthage; Circle K, 90 Bridge St., Carthage; Price Chopper, 60 High St., West Carthage; Stewart’s, 9 N. Broad St., Carthage; Twin Village’s Liquor Store, 93 Bridge St., Carthage; Family Dollar, 21 N. Broad St., West Carthage; Walgreens, 1 N. Broad St., Carthage; and Stewart’s, 32720 Route 3, Great Bend.
