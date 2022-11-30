Person suffers minor burns in kitchen fire in city

One person suffered minor injuries in a kitchen fire at Huntington Heights in Watertown on Wednesday night. Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley said the injuries are not life-threatening. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — One person was left with minor injuries after a kitchen fire at Huntington Heights in Building H on Wednesday night, Battalion Fire Chief Tucker Wiley said.

Chief Wiley said that someone was cooking with oil on a stove when the oil became hot and water was then reported to be thrown on it, which resulted in it flashing up with a fire on the stove. The fire was already out when firefighters arrived on scene, he said.

