WATERTOWN — One person was left with minor injuries after a kitchen fire at Huntington Heights in Building H on Wednesday night, Battalion Fire Chief Tucker Wiley said.
Chief Wiley said that someone was cooking with oil on a stove when the oil became hot and water was then reported to be thrown on it, which resulted in it flashing up with a fire on the stove. The fire was already out when firefighters arrived on scene, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.