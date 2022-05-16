WATERTOWN — One person was left with “very minor injuries” after a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 81 northbound near exit 46 on Monday afternoon, according to Jeff VanBrocklin, assistant chief for the Town of Watertown Fire Department.
Chief VanBrocklin said the vehicle seemed to have hydroplaned.
“He went off the right-hand side of the road. He must’ve overturned many times. (The) vehicle landed on its passenger side, and the driver was somewhat trapped in the vehicle,” Chief VanBrocklin said.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle.
Chief VanBrocklin said that the driver “pretty much walked to the ambulance,” and that he had noticed there was a laceration on the driver’s foot.
The driver was taken to Samaritan Medical Center.
The fire department had to remove the front windshield in order for the driver to get out of the vehicle.
“So, we just cut the front windshield out and he just walked out basically out of the front windshield of the vehicle,” Chief VanBrocklin said.
Town of Watertown Fire Department responded along with Town of Watertown Ambulance and New York State Police.
