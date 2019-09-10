WATERTOWN — A Pennsylvania man faces a drug possession charge following a raid on his Mill Street apartment Tuesday morning.
As the result of the investigation, Desean Cooper-Smith, 20, from Philadelphia, Pa., was charged with one county of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 548 Mill St., upstairs apartment, on Tuesday morning.
During the raid, 51 individual wrapped pieces of crack cocaine packaged for sale, $331 in cash and digital scales and packaging material were seized, the drug task force said in an email.
Investigators said they also found a BB gun that appeared to be a realistic semi-automatic pistol.
During the undercover investigation, the task force allegedly developed information that illegal drugs were being sold from the apartment.
Investigators said they received numerous reports complaints from the public in regards to this apartment.
Mr. Cooper-Smith was arraigned in Watertown City Court. He was remanded to Metro-Jeff Public Safety Building on $20,000 bail.
The investigation continues and additional charges are pending, the drug task force said. The Drug Task Force was assisted by members of the Watertown Police Department SRT, road patrol, K-9 and ID units. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s SERT also assisted with this operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.