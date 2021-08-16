CARTHAGE — One man is at a local hospital in critical condition after he was involved in a shooting with another man Monday morning.
State police and local law enforcement converged on Bailey’s Auto Refinishing along West End Avenue on Monday morning after a shooting at the car garage was reported at about 7:30 a.m.
The two men involved in the shooting both suffered gunshot wounds, according to Trooper Jack L. Keller, state police Troop D public information officer. He said one man was taken to Carthage Area Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The other man was treated on scene and released from police custody.
The man who was treated on scene for his unspecified injuries is now being questioned by police, according to Trooper Keller. He remains on scene as of 11 a.m. Monday while police investigate.
That same man also managed to make his way to a house a few doors down from the car garage, which is where he dialed 911 to report the incident to Jefferson County dispatchers.
Trooper Keller said there is no threat to the community and the scene is under control as police remain on scene. Several state police vehicles sat on both sides of West End Avenue and the entire parking lot of the car garage had been roped off with yellow caution tape.
Trooper Keller said more information will be released soon after state police gather more information and once family members of the men involved are notified of the incident.
