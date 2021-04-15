BROWNVILLE — One person was flown to a Syracuse hospital and another was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle crash shut down Route 12E.
The Brownville Fire Department was dispatched to 14335 Route 12E at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the crash. Chief Ryan McIntosh said crews found two pickup trucks severely damaged in the middle of the road, as well as a dump truck towing what appeared to be a small backhoe in the ditch.
Firefighters and crews from Guilfoyle Ambulance Services converged on the scene and began assisting patients in the vehicles, the chief said. There were two people in one pickup truck, one in the other pickup truck and one in the dump truck.
The two people in the first pickup truck were injured. The driver was taken in an ambulance to Samaritan with minor injuries. The passenger’s injuries were severe enough to require a LifeNet helicopter to land on Route 12E and fly the patient to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, Mr. McIntosh said.
He said it appears the dump truck was traveling on Route 12E from Chaumont when it swerved to miss one vehicle and in the process struck another, leading to the third truck being involved.
The road was closed for roughly an hour as crews worked on patients, waited for tow trucks, cleaned debris and made space for the helicopter.
It was unclear to the fire chief just how severe the flown patient’s injuries were.
The Chaumont Fire Department assisted in closing the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.