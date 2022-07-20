PHILADELPHIA — One female was airlifted to Syracuse after a vehicle struck a pole on County Route 20 in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, a sheriff deputy on scene said. The extent of the injuries was not yet known.
An officer on the scene said that she was traveling east bound on County Route 20 when her vehicle collided with the pole.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, an officer on scene said.
A state trooper on scene said he was told by National Grid that most of the road was without power.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and is being conducted by New York State Police.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded along with New York State Police, Philadelphia Fire Department, Indian River Ambulance, and National Grid.
