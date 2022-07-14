CLAYTON — One person was airlifted following a motorcycle crash on State Street in front of the Clipper Inn in Clayton on Thursday afternoon.
An officer with the Clayton Police Department said paramedics thought the man had suffered a broken leg and road rash, and the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The cause of the crash was not known, the officer said, but it is thought to be a mechanical problem with the motorcycle.
A portion of the road was briefly shut down.
Clayton Police Department responded along with Clayton Fire Department, Thousand Island Rescue, New York State Police, and New York State Park Police.
