EVANS MILLS — One driver was airlifted to a hospital in Syracuse on Tuesday morning after the pickup truck he was traveling in collided with a tractor-trailer at an intersection.
First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Routes 11 and 26 at about 8 a.m.
Traffic was snarled as firefighters, state troopers and sheriff’s deputies worked the crash scene.
According to the sheriff’s office, it appears a Sierra pickup truck was traveling west on Route 26, approaching the intersection with Route 11, when it failed to stop at the red light.
The truck crashed into the tractor-trailer passing through the intersection, traveling south on Route 11, toward Watertown.
At about 8:40 a.m., a LifeNet helicopter departed a landing zone at the Evans Mills Fire Department station with the driver of the pickup truck, airlifting him to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
