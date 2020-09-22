SYLVAN BEACH — One person is dead and another is in critical condition due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after state police found them on a boat Monday docked along the Erie Canal, off Canal Street in the village.
At about 2:30 p.m., state police responded to the village at the east end of Oneida Lake for a possible carbon monoxide poisoning on a boat.
Members of the Sylvan Beach Fire Department discovered a male and female on a boat. They were located by friends who went looking for them after the female didn’t show up for work.
William R. Lashomb, 36, of Bridgeport, was unconscious and initially taken to Oneida Hospital. He’s since been airlifted to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, and is in critical condition.
Blair M. Dodge, 34, of Central Square, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was taken to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the official cause of death.
The initial investigation indicates the couple was staying on the boat overnight and succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to state police. Investigators are attempting to determine if the carbon monoxide came from the boat engine, or a portable space heater, which was located on the boat. There were no suspicious circumstances and no trauma to either of the victims.
State police were assisted by the Sylvan Beach Fire department, Vineall Ambulance and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
