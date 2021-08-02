RODMAN — One person is dead after a fire destroyed their home Monday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:49 a.m. Monday, Rodman Fire Department crews were dispatched to the house at 26041 County Route 69 for a reported structure fire. State police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were also en route.
When first responders arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames and were unable to locate the homeowner.
Rodman fire crews, with assistance from the Adams Center Fire Department, got the fire under control and began searching in the debris. A body was found in the rubble.
According to a press release, the victim is expected to be identified after a postmortem exam scheduled for Monday, and further information may be released at that time.
The Jefferson County Office of Fire and Emergency Management and state fire investigators are looking into the fire’s cause. No determination has been made yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.