RODMAN — One person is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash knocked out power in the town Monday morning.
According to Rodman Fire Chief Josh Main, at about 8 a.m., a box truck was traveling northeast on County Route 69 when it slid through an intersection and hit a garbage truck headed southwest on Route 177. The garbage truck was knocked on its drivers side and slid off the road, knocking out a power pole for National Grid.
One driver was taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with undetermined injuries.
Mr. Main said power for the whole town of Rodman was taken out, and National Grid is working on restoring service. According to the National Grid online outage tracking utility, service is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.
By 10 a.m., the box truck had been cleared from the scene, but crews were waiting on another truck to empty the overturned dump truck before they could remove the vehicle.
“It could take one hour, it could take another ten hours,” Mr. Peck said.
Route 177 was closed between Church and School street, and drivers were being diverted around the wreck. But as of 10:30 a.m., the road has been reopened.
