PAMELIA — One person was transported to Samartian Medical Center for treatment of injuries after a car struck a pedestrian on Route 12 in Pamelia on Saturday evening. The extent of the injuries is not known.
Glen Park Fire Chief Ralph Skinner, II said that the road was shut down for a brief time while officials worked to clear the scene.
Glen Park Fire Department, along with Guilfoyle Ambulance and New York state troopers, responded to the scene.
Chief Skinner said that pedestrians should wear reflective clothing which allows for drivers to see them better at night.
The cause is not known.
