A car gets towed following a multi-car crash on Coffeen Street in Watertown Friday evening. At least one person was injured as a result of the crash. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — At least one person was injured in a multi-car crash on Coffeen Street in Watertown Friday evening.

The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Coffeen Street and Black River Parkway.

Traffic was blocked off on Black River Parkway to allow for responders to get to the scene.

No other information was available.

