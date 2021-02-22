WATERTOWN — One person was injured and taken to the hospital Monday morning after being involved in a two-car crash at the corner of Eastern Boulevard and Ohio Street.
Just before 11 a.m., the driver of a silver Subaru sedan, who police say had the right of way, was traveling southbound on Eastern Boulevard toward State Street when a blue Ford Freestyle collided with the silver sedan.
The Ford Freestyle was traveling toward Eastern Boulevard on Ohio Street and the vehicles collided head-on at the intersection.
The silver sedan sustained severe front-end damage, while the Ford Freestyle sustained minor front-end damage.
It appears the road conditions contributed to the crash as snow began falling and accumulating on roads shortly before the crash, making for somewhat hazardous conditions.
One person was injured in the crash and taken to Samaritan Medical Center, according to Watertown police Sgt. George A. Cummings. It’s not clear which vehicle the person was in at the time of the crash and what type of injuries they suffered.
The person was taken to the hospital in a Guilfoyle ambulance.
Watertown firefighters assisted at the scene.
At about 11:30 a.m., Watertown police were still at the scene directing traffic as the silver sedan sat in the middle of the road and the blue Ford was pulled off to the side.
