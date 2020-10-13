LAFARGEVILLE — It appears at least one person was injured Tuesday night after a vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy on Route 180.
A horse stood next to a destroyed buggy at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as state troopers and the fire department worked the scene just outside of LaFargeville.
It appears one vehicle struck the buggy and at least one person was injured. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene, then later canceled.
State troopers at the scene had no comment. The fire department had no comment.
