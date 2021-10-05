WATERTOWN — A resident suffered minor burns after a kitchen fire Tuesday morning on Ten Eyck Street.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the city fire and police departments were dispatched to 274 Ten Eyck St. for a fire that started because of a cooking pot in the kitchen. According to city police, several people were inside the residence at the time of the fire, and one person was treated for minor burns at the scene by ambulance personnel.
The fire was extinguished in a matter of minutes.
A few surrounding streets were closed off during the response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.