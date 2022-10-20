WATERTOWN — One person was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection near Watertown High School on Thursday afternoon.
City of Watertown Fire Captain Randy Beach said when firefighters arrived on scene they found one vehicle up on the curb and another vehicle pulled up on the side of the road closer to Watertown High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.