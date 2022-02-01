CAPE VINCENT — A one-vehicle rollover crash on Favret Road sent one person to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries Tuesday night, Cape Vincent Fire Chief Bill Gould said.
Traffic was shut down while officials cleared the scene. The vehicle was towed away.
Cape Vincent Fire Department and state police both responded.
The cause of the crash is not known.
