WATERTOWN — One person is on their way to the hospital after a two-car crash Monday afternoon in downtown.
A thunderous bang echoed through the city shortly after 12:30 p.m. when two cars collided with one another at the intersection of Washington and Clinton Streets.
A red Volkswagen sat just outside the Watertown Daily Times building, 260 Washington St., while a second silver vehicle sat atop a fire hydrant at the intersection with Clinton Street.
According to a Watertown police officer, the red Volkswagen, which carried one driver, was traveling west from Sterling Street when it was struck on the driver’s side by the silver car, which was traveling south on Washington Street. The silver car held two passengers.
EMTs, fire and police personnel arrived within minutes. The driver of the red Volkswagen was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, but officers were unable to determine if the person were injured.
The officer said the investigation into the crash is ongoing, but, based on preliminary eyewitness accounts, it appears that at least one of the vehicle ran a red light.
