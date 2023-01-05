WATERTOWN — One person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 37 near the Watertown State Police station on Thursday evening, Pamelia Fire Chief Harry Faulk, Jr. said.
The three vehicles involved in the crash had to be towed away from the scene.
