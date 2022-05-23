PAMELIA — One person was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Route 342 on Monday morning.
Pamelia Fire Chief Harry E. Faulk, Jr. said one vehicle was making a right-hand turn to get on Interstate 81 when the vehicles collided.
The person transported to the hospital was unconscious when first responders arrived on scene. The first responders initially thought the person would need to be airlifted but canceled the helicopter after it was deemed unnecessary.
Chief Faulk said that no one was trapped in the vehicles, and once the person regained consciousness, he said they were able to get the driver out of the vehicle once she was stabilized.
This was also the second crash in that spot in the past week and a half, Chief Faulk said.
Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.
Route 342 was shut down for a period of time while officials worked to clear the scene.
Calcium Fire Department responded along with Evans Mills Ambulance and Guilfoyle Ambulance.
